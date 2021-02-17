Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hip Replacement Implants Market: Overview

The global market overview for hip replacement implants looks promising considering advances in computer–assisted total hip replacement as well as the other technological platforms. The hip replacement implants market will continue to grow due to an aging population in much of the world. Increasing life spans and lifestyles impact the number of individuals with joints subject to failure, thereby increasing demand for hip replacement procedures. Additionally, the growing health awareness among masses, along with increase in the spending capacity of the population are propelling the market growth.

Global hip replacement implants market is projected to reach more than US$ 5 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2021.

Hip Replacement Implants Market: Country–wise Outlook

United States holds the highest share with more than 50% in 2015, and is expected that United States will maintain its position in the forecasting period. Japan and China hold the 2nd, and 3rd position in the hip replacement implants market. However, some of the European countries hip replacement implants market dwindle due to the EU austerity measures and the cutbacks in reimbursement have led to a decline over the past few years, while procedure numbers have still continued to grow in a modest way.

Hip Replacement Implants Market: Key Players Outlook

The global hip replacement market is dominated by Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes and Smith & Nephew. The three large players in the hip replacement implants market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and Stryker combined, they comprise almost more than 80% of the market. Other nominal yet important players of this market include Wright Medical, Exactech, DJO Global and many more. It is expected that Zimmer Biomet will emerge as a leading company in the hip replacement implants market in the forecasting period. The opportunity is immense in the emerging markets, as there is a large untapped population with the surgical need of hip implants.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global hip replacement implants market such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, DePuy Synthes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of hip replacement implants from 2008 to 2021.

The report covers in–depth analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2008 – 2015

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2021

Competition & Companies involved

Deals Landscapes

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Hip Implants Market is segmented as follows:

Global – Hip Replacement Implants Market & Forecast (2008 – 2021)

Global – Hip Replacement Implants Market Share & Forecast (2008 – 2021)

o Top 5 Company Market Share Outlook

o Top 10 Country Market Share Outlook

Global Replacement Hip Implants Market – Top 10 Country Outlook

o United States

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o United Kingdom

o Japan

o Brazil

o China

o India

Global – Hip Replacement Implants Market: Key Company Analysis

o Zimmer Biomet

o Stryker

o DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

o Smith & Nephew

o Exactech

o Other Companies

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market: Deals Landscape

o Merger & Acquisitions

o Partnerships

o Collaboration

o Distribution Agreement

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market: Growth & Challenges

