Colorectal Cancer Screening Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The major factors for the growth of the colorectal cancer screening market include the advent of efficacious genetic tests, an increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer, and increasing cancer prevention initiatives.

Most of the Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cases exhibit familial clustering, which means that tens of thousands of individuals have a disease with a potentially definable genetic component. The risk of CRC is higher in people with a strong family history of colorectal cancer, i.e., inherited colon cancer syndromes. The genetic tests developed for colon cancer include hereditary nonpolypsis colon cancer (HNPCC) test, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) test, etc. Genetic testing for colon cancer creates better opportunities for early diagnosis. For instance, the most common genetic changes related to colon cancer are familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) and hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC). These genetic changes could be identified at a very early age, less than 40 years through genetic testing. If these medical screenings are employed, the number of colon cancer cases found in the early stages may increase. Also, gene therapies to alter these mutations are likely to be developed. According to a research article published in 2017, “Colorectal cancer screening: An updated review of the available options”, it was estimated that colon cancer incidence and mortality are declining over the past decade, owing to the adoption of effective screening methods, like Fecal DNA test and Blood DNA test. The increasing awareness about genetic screening methods and advantages for undergoing these tests (not only for early detection and treatment, but also for the removal of precancerous cells, which are much cheaper than the usual run of chemotherapy) are driving the colorectal cancer screening market.

Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

As per the scope of this report, colorectal cancer (CRC) is known as bowel cancer and colon cancer. It is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum. Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests use kits and various medical devices for diagnosing cancer.

The factors affecting the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market at various levels are defined in the market report. The market dynamics change with the changing factors of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market. Market trends change with changing customer perspectives. The change in the behavior of the producers and the end-users are responsible for the changing dynamics of the global markets. The market risks and challenges also play a major role in changing the dynamics of the global and regional markets at various phases.

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT) is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

The guaiac fecal occult blood test (gFOBT) is one of the several methods that is used to detect colorectal cancer. The test involves the detection of hidden blood in the feces, and identifies the presence of cancer cells or tumours in the colon or rectum. The test involves placing a small sample of stool on specially guaiac coated cards, and then sent to a laboratory for testing. Upon putting a testing solution on the cards, the guaiac causes the stool sample to change colour. The colour changes very quickly if there is blood in the stool. Presence of blood in the stool may be a sign of colorectal cancer or other problems, such as polyps, ulcers, or hemorrhoids. As per the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the procedural volumes for colorectal (CRC) screening with gFOBT have decreased modestly. However, the factors that are driving the market are its ease of availability, low cost, and coverage in the insurance, along with being sold as over-the-counter. Also, with product innovation, the method has become reliable. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the ease of availability and low cost of the products.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

According to the United States National Cancer Statistics, colon cancer is reported to be America’s second-deadliest cancer with 50,000 deaths, annually, followed by lung cancer. It was estimated that approximately 1, 44,000 cases of colorectal cancer were found in 2015, and nearly 1, 60, 000 new cases for colorectal cancer are expected to occur by 2020. This increase in the disease occurrence may eventually increase the demand for colorectal cancer screening procedures. Several companies are coming up with advanced screening procedures, including genetic tests, which are gaining acceptability in the US market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, CRC screening (in accordance with guidelines among adults of 50 years and more) increased from 34%, in 2000, to 63%, in 2015.

The segmentation based on the geographical areas provides an idea about the various factors that are affecting the market regionally, along with that it provides a clear picture of regional market status and value at various levels. To segment, the market based on the regions, market experts have conducted the study in various local and international Colorectal Cancer Screening Market. Some of the names of the key regions and the countries involved in the market study are North America, India, China, Japan, Korea, South America, Germany, Russia, Italy, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. In addition to that, the regional segmentation provides the various regional factors that are affecting the global market at various levels.

The tools such as Porter’s five force methods are used by the market experts to provide information about the competitiveness of the players and the organizations. Besides that, the SWOT analysis is also conducted in the market report to provide the overall strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market at various levels. Some of the market research techniques that are used to analyze the global market in qualitative and quantitative manners are product testing, advertising testing’s, pricing research, brand awareness & research, in-depth interviews, focus groups, surveys, and analyzing the secondary data. The market experts have analyzed the historical data along with the future aspects of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market to provide the overall size of the market.

The report on the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market provides the names and the description of the various players present in the global and regional markets. The report talks about the strategies used by some of the major players present in the global markets. The market values, market status, market revenue, ex-factor, market shares, production capacity, consumption rates and many other important factors of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market are defined in the market report. The guidelines and the directions for the new players entering the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market at various levels and phases are defined in the global market report. The challenges faced by the market players along with the solutions for the challenges are present in the market report.

The market studied is a moderately consolidated market, owing to the presence of many small and large market players. Some of the market players are Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd, Epigenomics Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hemosure Inc., Novigenix SA, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Sysmex Corporation.

