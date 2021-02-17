Global Bifold Doors Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Bifold Doors Market is seen growing in last couple of years due to the changing consumer preferences and increasing household investment on personal construction and renovations. The market has gained popularity owing to inclination towards bringing aesthetic appeal to the construction.

The market is further expanding due to increasing demand from the Asia-pacific countries such as China, India and Indonesia. The region has observed positive economic growth which in turn boosts the real-estate and infrastructure development. The various government policies offer lucrative investment opportunities to the foreign as well as domestic investors. For instance, the ‘Smart Cities’ initiative by the Indian government has led to increased real-estate development in the country which in turn boosts the demand for bifold doors. The global market is expected to grow at approximately 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global bifold doors industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global bifold doors market as material and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as wood, PVC, aluminum, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as residential and non-residential.

Key Players

The key players of global Bifold Doors market report includes Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN Inc., Pella Corporation, Ply Gem Industries Inc., AG Millworks, Associated Windows & Conservatories, ATIS Group, AWM Building Maintenance Ltd., Cascade Windows Inc., and Brennan Enterprises Inc.

