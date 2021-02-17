Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Meningococcal Vaccines Market has a demand for USD 172 Million doses in 2019. Further, the global estimated supply in 2019 is expected to be 203 Million doses.

Despite broad and effective commitment from the global health community in meningitis A (MENA) vaccination in the meningitis belt, low manufacturing capacity and high prices across other meningococcal vaccine types have hindered access to these vaccines over the past several years. A more in-depth knowledge will benefit addressing these long-standing access issues and the development of the WHO global roadmap for overcoming meningitis by 2030. This is expected to set goals for disease control and vaccination for meningococcal meningitis on a global level.

Regional Analysis

Need for meningococcal vaccines is characterized by significant use outside of routine immunization: subnational use, immunization of special risk groups such as military personnel or travelers, private market use, or recommended but not-reimbursed immunization. In 2019, in addition to the 39 mostly HIC and meningitis belt countries that use meningococcal vaccines in national immunization programs NIPs, 27 countries use meningococcal vaccines only for special risk groups. National routine uses in 2019 accounts for approximately 100 million doses across all countries except for China.

However, other countries in the African and Eastern Mediterranean region have indicated interest in introducing a multivalent, conjugate vaccine into routine National Immunization Program Schedule, but have strived to access these vaccines due to the high price and limited availability.

Further, in 2018, 3.2 million doses were available in the Global stock, compared with 5 million doses that professionals forecast will be needed each year in the future, with more C- and W-containing vaccines needed to focus on the rising incidence of those serogroup globally.

Overall, demand for MenACWY conjugate is expected to increase over the short- and mid-term, as HICs and MICs show a growing inclination for immunization strategies targeting multiple serogroups and as Hajj pilgrims increasingly use MenACWY conjugate due to withdrawal of polysaccharide products.

Segmentation

The Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market has been segmented based on treatment type and end-user. The market, based on treatment type, has been divided into the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, polysaccharide, and subcapsular vaccine. In terms of end-user, the global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market are Baxter International, Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, Sanofi S.A., JN-International Medical Corporation, Biomed Pvt. Ltd., Serum Institute of India Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline among others.

