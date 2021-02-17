(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Volleyball Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Volleyball is a kind of Inflatable Ball used in team sports in which two teams of six players are separated by a net. The standard volleyball is made of leather or synthetic leather, weighs between 9 and 10 ounces and has a circumference of 25.6 to 26.4 inches. The ball has a rubber bladder and can be one color or a combination of colors.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Volleyball in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For production, China is the largest manufacturing bases of Volleyball, over 31.92% Volleyball are manufactured in this region. Due to low labor cost and materials cost, China is the best choice for manufacturers. Among these countries, China is the largest one and followed by Asia (China Excluded).

In general, the market concentration is relative low. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Volleyball with small capacity.

The worldwide market for Volleyball is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2023, from 260 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mikasa

Molten

Tachikara

Wilson

Spalding

STAR

Under Armour

Baden

Lanhua

LeeSheng

Train

Li-Ning

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PU

PVC

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Competition

Training

Recreational activities

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Volleyball market.

Chapter 1, to describe Volleyball Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Volleyball, with sales, revenue, and price of Volleyball, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Volleyball, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Volleyball market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Volleyball sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

