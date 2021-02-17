Global Biosurgery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Biosurgery Market products are used in numerous surgical procedures to minimize intra- and post-operative complications. The increasing geriatric population, a growing number of surgical procedures, rising occurrences of trauma and sports-related injuries are the major factors driving the growth of the global biosurgery market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2015, Kuros Biosurgery announced the grant of a US patent for its synthetic hydrogel technology which is a combination of bioactive and biomaterial products such as sealants and orthobiologics.

The high costs associated with surgeries, stringent regulatory environment for product approval, and increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global biosurgery market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, rising occurrences of injuries, and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector, coupled with increasing research and development. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to technological development, an increasing number of advanced surgeries in emerging economies, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global biosurgery market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and low manufacturing costs of pharmaceuticals.

Segmentation

The global biosurgery market has been segmented on the basis of product, source, and application.

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as bone graft substitutes, hemostatic agents, soft-tissue attachments, surgical sealants and adhesives, adhesion barriers, and staple-line reinforcement agents. The bone-graft substitutes segment has been further divided into demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, bone morphogenetic proteins, and other bone-graft substitutes. The hemostatic agents segment has been further divided into thrombin-based hemostatic agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostatic agents, and combination hemostatic agents. The soft-tissue attachments segment has been classified as synthetic meshes and biological meshes. The surgical sealants and adhesives segment has been divided into natural and synthetic sealants and adhesives. The natural sealants sub-segment has been segmented into fibrin sealants, collagen-based sealants, gelatin-based sealants, albumin-based sealants, and other natural sealants. The synthetic sealants segment has been divided into peg hydrogels, cyanoacrylate-based sealants and adhesives, urethane-based sealants and adhesives, and others. Furthermore, the adhesion barriers segment has been sub-segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. The synthetic adhesion barriers segment includes hyaluronic acid-based, peg-based, and ther synthetic barriers. The natural adhesion barriers segment includes collagen- and fibrin-based adhesion barriers.

The market, by source, has been segmented into biological and natural products. On basis of application, the market has been divided into neurological surgery, general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecology surgery, reconstructive surgery, and urology surgery.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global biosurgery market are Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, PLC., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. Kg. (Getinge Group), Cohera Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL), Hemostasis, LLC, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corporation, Cryolife, Inc., and Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

