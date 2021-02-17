Global Impact on GLOBAL ORGANIC TEAMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Medical Imaging Market Synopsis

The global medical imaging market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.52%, and hold a substantial value of USD 45,719.65 million by the end of the assessment period. The growing chronic diseases are projected to be the most important factor driving the global medical imaging market 2020. Also, the demand for precise diagnostic procedures is growing, which us further enlarging the market. Further, technological development is another crucial factor leading to market growth. Further, point-of-care ultrasound systems are being adopted by medical professionals and as well as by the patients.

In addition, wearable imaging scanners such as MEG, are giving a significant scope of opportunities. In addition, there is a rise in the number of manufacturers and distributors of medical imaging systems across the world is another pivotal factor resulting in market growth. These manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

However, the disruption of COVID-19 has severely affected the global market for the medical imaging market. As per MRFR, more than 90% of imaging centers in the US witnessed a major loss. The current situation states that the medical imaging facilities have been affected adversely due to the pandemic. The situation will obtain normalcy only if the health professionals have sufficient resources to fight the coronavirus.

Medical Imaging Market Segmentation

The global medical imaging market can be segmented on the basis of application, modality, end-user, and geography.

On the basis of application, the global medical imaging market can be classified into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others.

On the basis of modality, the global medical imaging market can be classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), x-ray systems, and ultrasound systems, nuclear imaging, and computed tomography (CT).

On the basis of end-user, the global medical imaging market can be classified into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, academic institutes, and research organizations.

On the basis of geography, the global medical imaging market can be classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

