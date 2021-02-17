Global Impact on NutraceuticalsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Insight

Nutraceuticals Market mainly constitutes functional foods and beverages as well as dietary supplements. They are available in various forms including powder, pills, liquid, capsule which help in minimizing the risks of chronic diseases and helps in further providing health benefits. Rising cases of obesity is boosting the growth of the Covid-19 Impact on Nutraceuticals Market. With a global increase in the prevalence of obesity, exercise and nutrition play a crucial role in its prevention and treatment. The nutraceutical industry has experienced significant growth due to these reasons.

The prevalent trend in the market is to be preventive of diseases rather than deal with the health issues, which involve huge healthcare costs in developed economies. The consumer preference from synthetic ingredients to organic foods is shifting, thus they incline towards the nutraceutical foods to pharmaceutical drugs. Nutraceuticals are products that are derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods.

They are considered biological therapies used to prevent malignant processes, promote general well-being and control symptoms. This includes whole foods and enriched, fortified, or enhanced dietary components that may reduce the risk of chronic disease and yields many health-related benefits. Due to numerous benefits provided by these products, there is a meteoric expansion taking place in the nutraceuticals market. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports extensively that the market is expected to be worth USD 319.6 billion reaching the CAGR of 6.70% by 2025.

Major Key Players

The important players in the Covid-19 Impact on Nutraceuticals Market Global are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Kellogg Co., Kraft Foods, Nestle S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Pepsi Co

As early entrants in the emerging nutraceutical platform, excellent scientific capabilities and equipment are required. Aspiring companies in this market plan and recruit for these in advance if they are vying for a comfortable position in the market. Market players have been trying to amplify their competitive edge by setting up innovation centers for new product development. Global vendors count on widespread distribution of networks to ensure sales in various regions. Manufacturers are engaged in extensive R&D to develop innovative products and maintain the competition within the market. The market is price-sensitive and observe a high degree of competition.

