Blood Banking Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Blood Banking market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Banking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
American Red Cross (USA)
America’s Blood Centers (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (UK)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Biotest AG (Germany)
Canadian Blood Services (Canada)
Cerus Corporation (USA)
China Biologic Products, Inc. (China)
CSL Behring LLC (USA)
Fenwal Inc. (USA)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Grifols S.A. (Spain)
Haemonetics Corporation (USA)
Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)
Immucor Inc. (USA)
Japan Red Cross Society (Japan)
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy)
MacoPharma SA (France)
New York Blood Center (USA)
Octapharma AG (Switzerland)
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Shire plc (Ireland)
Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
Terumo BCT Inc. (USA)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blood Collection Devices
Blood Processing Devices
Blood Storage Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Blood Center
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America