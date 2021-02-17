Global Impact on Barbecue SauceMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

implications of COVID 19 Impact on Dental Consumables Market and demographic challenges, showed how it could move forward in the coming years.

Dental Consumables Market Analysis

The dental consumables market is anticipated to touch USD 28,345.3 million at a 5.8% CAGR between 2019- 2024, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Dental consumables comprise products like dental impression materials, crowns, braces, prosthetics, implants, and others. These consumables are used to treat various dental disorders like periodontal diseases, dental caries, dental impairments, problems related to gingival tissues, and tooth restoration. Dental consumables are used by dentists on patients to implement/perform procedures that are related to emergency oral health issues, diagnostic, restorative, and preventive.

Various factors are propelling the global dental consumables market growth. According to the latest MRFR report, such factors include the increasing geriatric population, increasing cases of dental diseases due to excessive consumption of aerated drinks, confectionary products, and fast food products, rising prevalence of cavity and tooth decay due to unhealthy/improper eating habits, and increasing cases of oral and dental diseases due to sedentary lifestyles & inappropriate dietary habits. Additional factors adding market growth include growth in dental tourism, growing awareness about oral hygiene, growing access to dental facilities, advances in bone grafting procedures & implant designs, demand for cosmetic surgery, and global economic growth.

On the contrary, the accessibility of counterfeit products, lack of awareness regarding dental treatment, high treatment cost, and the grave effect of the COVID-19 pandemic are factors that may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global dental consumables market based on type.

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Consumables Market, by Type

Dental Restorative Material

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Dental Regenerative Material

Others

By type, the global dental consumables is segmented into dental regenerative material, dental prosthetics, dental implants, dental restorative material, and others. Of these, the dental implants segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

