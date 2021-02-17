Global Data Center Rack Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Data Center Rack Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Rack market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2662.2 million by 2024, from US$ 2166.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center Rack business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center Rack market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Data Center Rack value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Open Frame Racks
Rack Enclosures
Wall-mount Racks
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Networking Data Center Rack Application
Servers Data Center Rack Application
Others
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Emerson Electric
Chatsworth Products
Eaton
HPE
Dell
Schneider Electric
Rittal
IBM
Cisco
Oracle
AMCO Enclosures
Tripp Lite
Fujitsu
Belden
Dataracks
Black Box
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Data Center Rack market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Data Center Rack market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Data Center Rack players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Data Center Rack with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Data Center Rack submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.