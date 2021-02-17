Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

General and Administrative Outsourcing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global General and Administrative Outsourcing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Infosys

TCS

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

FAO (Finance and Accounting Outsourcing)

RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing)

Payroll Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

