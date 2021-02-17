Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Market Overview

The latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global active spoiler market is slated to acquire a substantial market valuation at a moderate 6.9% CAGR over the assessment period.

Drivers and Restraints

In the present time of technological developments, active spoiler plays an essential role in dynamic modifications of the vehicles to change the spoiling effect. Thus, the market for active spoilers is growing at a stable rate due to factors such as the growing demand for the enhanced aerodynamic performance of automobiles. This leads to innovations in the automotive industry. Additionally, the increasing adoption of front and rear dynamic systems in automotive with the purpose of eliminating drag is also contributing to the market development.

Simultaneously, other factors such as increasing downforce at high speed are also anticipated to boost the market for the automotive active spoiler in the foreseeable future. It has been noted that frequent practice of active spoilers in the hypercar market, which is creating the demand for high-performance sports cars. Also, the wide-ranging set of applications of active spoilers in sports cars and passenger cars is presumed to augment the market demand for active spoilers. These factors are expected to fuel the active spoiler market growth over the review period.

Furthermore, various advantages such as strength-to-weight ratio, higher workability, and corrosion resistance are also expected to expand the demand for carbon fibers, thus thriving the global active spoiler market during the assessment period.

On the other hand, the factor such as the rising cost on automotive OEMs can be termed as the strong restraining factor in the market’s growth phase during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The market for active spoilers, as per the MRFR report, has been analyzed on the basis of the type and material.

On the basis of the type, the global active spoilers market has been segmented into the roof spoiler market, lighted spoiler market, front spoiler market, pedestal spoiler market, and lip spoiler market.

Based on the material, the market splits into fiberglass, silicone, ABS plastic, carbon fiber.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, namely the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

Among these regions, North America is recorded to acquire a significant market value share over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of sports cars, which is expected to contribute towards the demand for advanced active spoiler systems. With this, the adoption of active spoilers in passenger cars to provide a better appearance and aerodynamic advantages is also slated to drive the market growth over the review period.

In the Europe region, strict government fuel emission regulations are expected to contribute towards a healthy market revenue growth, followed by North America. The regulatory authorities of Europe started to implement CO2 emission reduction technologies, which have generated a positive impact, consequently on the OEMs to produce an improved fuel-efficient design. These influential factors are fueling the market’s growth in this region over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is also assessed to grow as a lucrative regional market for automotive active spoilers, owing to the presence of major vehicle manufacturers in emerging economies such as China and India. The increasing demand in the automotive industry is expected to impact the need for active spoiler systems directly.

Competitive Analysis

The leading market players operating in the global active spoiler market identified by MRFR in the global automotive active spoiler market are AUDI AG (Germany), Porsche AG (Germany), Lexus (Japan), McLaren (UK), Daimler AG (Germany), Bugatti Automobiles (France), Pagani Automobili (Italy), BMW AG (Germany), Koenigsegg Automotive AB (Sweden), and Ferrari (Italy).

