Global Gellan Gum Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary
Gellan gum is a kind of extra cellular polysaccharide excreted by microorganism pseudomonas elodea. It is a linear structure with a repeating unit of tetrasaccharide. As emulsifier, suspension agent, thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, tissue culture medium, film former and lubricant, gellan gum has been widely used in many fields, such as food additives industry, daily-chemical industry,
pharmaceutical industry, etc. Gellan gum is considered as one of the most advanced food additive in the world.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Low Acyl Gellan Gum
High Acyl Gellan Gum
By End-User / Application
Food Additives Industry
Daily-Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
By Company
CP Kelco
Dancheng Caixin
Tech-Way Biochemical
Fufeng Group
DSM Zhongken
Hebei Xinhe
Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech
Teejoy.