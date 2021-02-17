Global Gellan Gum Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary

Gellan gum is a kind of extra cellular polysaccharide excreted by microorganism pseudomonas elodea. It is a linear structure with a repeating unit of tetrasaccharide. As emulsifier, suspension agent, thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, tissue culture medium, film former and lubricant, gellan gum has been widely used in many fields, such as food additives industry, daily-chemical industry,

pharmaceutical industry, etc. Gellan gum is considered as one of the most advanced food additive in the world.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Low Acyl Gellan Gum

High Acyl Gellan Gum

By End-User / Application

Food Additives Industry

Daily-Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Company

CP Kelco

Dancheng Caixin

Tech-Way Biochemical

Fufeng Group

DSM Zhongken

Hebei Xinhe

Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech

Teejoy.

