Global HDPE Pipes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global HDPE Pipes Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

The global HDPE Pipes market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HDPE Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HDPE Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of HDPE Pipes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their HDPE Pipes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

Newchoice Pipe

Shandong Shenbon Plastics

Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology

ERA

Qingdao Yutong Pipeline

Goody

HongYue Plastic Group

Especially Nick Tube

ARON New Materials

Zhejiang Weixing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other

Segment by Application

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others

