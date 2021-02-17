Global Impact on SEED TREATMENT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Seed Treatment Market is projected to register a 10.10% CAGR and reach USD 13,814.0 Million by 2025. Seed treatment can be described as the application of chemical or biological products to the seed before sowing to control or repel the fungus, pathogens, pests, or insects that attack the seeds, seedling, or crop. The growing demand for treated seeds is considered as one of the key factors driving the growth of the global Seed Treatment Industry.

Additionally, the rising need for increasing crop yield using cost-effective approaches is driving market growth. However, unfavorable climatic conditions are hampering the growth of the market. The seed treatment market is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the vendors due to the increasing adoption of organic farming practices in emerging economies.

Key Players

Market Research Future has identified ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd (China), Nufarm (Australia), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Croda International Plc (UK), and UPL Limited (India) as the Key Players in the Global Seed Treatment Market.

Segmental Analysis

The seed treatment market has been categorized based on type, application technique, function, crop type, and region.

By type, the global market has been segmented into chemical and non-chemical. The non-chemical segment is further divided into biological and physical. The chemical segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, while the non-chemical segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period.

In chemical seed treatment, fungicides or insecticides are applied to the seeds to control the diseases associated with seeds and seedlings. The fungicides or insecticides are also used to protect the seeds from the pathogens present in the soil. Moreover, it also prevents pests from eating the seeds. The non-chemical seed treatments offer more advantages over chemical seed treatment as it reduces the use of agrochemicals, further reducing the exposure of the growers to chemicals.

