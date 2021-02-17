Global Fumaric Acid Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary
Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Technical grade
Food grade
By End-User / Application
Food and beverage industry
Unsaturated Polyester
Others
By Company
Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering
Bartek Ingredients
Polynt
Thirumalai Chemical
Isegen
Fuso Chemicals
Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering
Changzhou Yabang Chemical
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Sealong Biotechnology
Changmao Biochemical Engineering
Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology
XST Biologic