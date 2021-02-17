Global Impact on FOOD COLORANTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Global Food Colorants Market has witnessed continued growth over the last few years and is projected to grow by USD 1,805.6 Million from 2018 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Food colorants are natural or synthetic additives used to impart the desired color to food products and beverages. Manufacturers of Food Colorants Market Size are focusing on organic and natural colorants to exploit the growth opportunities generated by the changing consumer preference to natural and organic products.

Various studies conducted in public interest have concluded that these artificial or synthetic colors pose a threat to consumer health. These have changed consumer perception significantly toward the use of synthetic food colors. According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, food colorings can lead to hyperactivity, behavior problems, and allergies in children.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Food Colorants Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and Region.

Based on type, the global food colorants market has been segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for natural food colorants has been increasing owing to the rising demand for clean-label products. The clean-label trend has evolved beyond ingredients to include food that is prepared using natural food additives. The increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness and demand for natural food colorants over synthetic counterparts are fueling the growth of the segment.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Food Colorants Market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), DDW The Color House (US), Döhler Group (Germany), Kalsec Inc. (US), Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel), DSM (Netherlands), Naturex (France), and Kevin India Co (India).

