Global Smart Homes & Buildings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Smart Homes & Buildings, including the following market information:

Global Smart Homes & Buildings Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Smart Homes & Buildings Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Smart Homes & Buildings Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Smart Homes & Buildings Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Siemens, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Smarthome, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Delta Controls, Control4 Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, Hitachi, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Safety & Security Products/Devices

Controllers

Home Appliance & Entertainment Controllers

Based on the Application:

Energy Management

Lighting Control

HVAC Control

Appliances & Entertainment Control

Safety & Security

Home Healthcare & Child Safety

