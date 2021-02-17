Global Impact on SILAGE INOCULANTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Global Silage Inoculants Market has witnessed continued growth over the last few years and is projected to grow by USD 147.27 Million from 2018 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The demand for silage inoculants is exceptionally high in developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, the use of silage inoculants is low in developing and underdeveloped economies owing to several factors.

Limited awareness of the benefits of Silage Inoculants Industry has resulted in the reluctance of farmers to change traditional and conventional practices. Farmers and growers of livestock in developing economies widely use organic acids in the fermentation process of silage. Moreover, the availability of silage inoculants is low in underdeveloped economies. Key manufacturers of silage inoculants can find lucrative opportunities to expand their presence in such countries by introducing new products. Moreover, the players in the global silage inoculants market can run marketing campaigns to increase awareness of the benefits of silage inoculants.

Market Dynamics

The Global Silage Inoculants Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several players across the globe. Manufacturers are improving existing products and processes by investing in research and technological advancements. For instance, Bonsilage offers three different categories of silage inoculants—Bonsilage Basic, Bonsilage Speed, and Bonsilage Fit.

Hence, a focus on research and development is expected to drive the growth of the global silage inoculants market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Additionally, the growth of the livestock industry is also anticipated to fuel the demand for silage inoculants in the coming years. Changing consumer preferences and high inclination toward animal-based proteins are driving the global demand for quality foods such as meat, eggs, and milk. Thus, the rise in demand for meat and dairy products has prompted the growth of the livestock industry. High consumption of animal-based protein is boosting livestock production capacity. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the per capita consumption of meat globally was 43.5 kg in 2017.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Addcon GmbH (Germany), Agri-King, Inc. (US), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Josera GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Micron Bio-Systems (US), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Cargill Inc. (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Mole Valley Farmers Limited (UK), Volac International Ltd (UK), Wynnstay Group Plc (UK), Schaumann BioEnergy GMBH (Germany), H. Wilhelm Schaumann GmbH (Germany), American Farm Products (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Scotmin Nutrition (UK), Microferm Ltd. (UK), and Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) as the Key Players active in the Global Silage Inoculants Market.

