Global Acrylonitrile Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly pungent odor. And it is also a hazardous chemical substance and regulated as such throughout most of the world.Acrylonitrile is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.

Acrylonitrile industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, AnQore, Asahi Kasei, Jilin Petrochemical Company. The production of acrylonitrile will increase to 6255.1 K MT in 2016 from 5019.6 K MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.50%. Global Acrylonitrile capacity utilization rate remained at around 82.55% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Acrylonitrile increases with the 0.13% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 51.12% of the global consumption volume in total.

Acrylonitrile has mainly two production technologies, which include propylene method and propane method. And recently, propylene method is the common method in production of acrylonitrile. As acrylonitrile is main raw material of some chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more acrylonitrile. So, acrylonitrile has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance acrylonitrile through improving technology.

The major raw materials for acrylonitrile are propylene, propane and ammonia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Acrylonitrile. The production cost of acrylonitrile is also an important factor which could impact the price of acrylonitrile. The acrylonitrile manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acrylonitrile 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Acrylonitrile 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Acrylonitrile 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 11380 million in 2019. The market size of Acrylonitrile 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Acrylonitrile market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Acrylonitrile market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylonitrile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Acrylonitrile market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Acrylonitrile market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Acrylonitrile market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Acrylonitrile market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Acrylonitrile marke

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ineos

Ascend performance Materials

Cornerstone

Unigel

AnQore

Saratovorgsintez Saratov

Repsol Chemicals

Petkim

Taekwang Industrial

Formosa Plastics

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical

CPDC

Anqing Petrochemical

Asahi Kasei

Jilin Petrochemical Company

Wanda Petrochemical

Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Reliance Industries

Acrylonitrile Breakdown Data by Type

Propylene Method

Propane Method

Acrylonitrile Breakdown Data by Application

Acrylic Fibres

ABS and SAN resins

Acrylamide

NBR

Others

