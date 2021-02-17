Global Optogenetic Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The field of neuroscience has evolved from last few years due to number of studies done on neurons and other cells in the body. Optogenetics is a biological technique that involves the use of light to control cells in tissues such as the neurons. These cells are genetically modified to express light-sensitive ion channels. It combines methods from optics and genetics. It is used for the monitoring of neurons. There are various products in optogenetics available in the market such as light instruments used, actuators, and sensors.

Optogeneticcs has evolved from last few years with an aim for determining the development of neural circuits. The optogenetic sensors are now being successfully used for studying various phenomenon in neuroscience and enhance the capabilities in the field of neuroscience. The green fluorescent protein (GFP) technique, that has brought a revolutionized change in the field of scientific research and is a part of optogenetics.

Increasing use of growing use of the tool in the field of neuroscience and behavioural science, rapid advancement in technology such as ultrafast laser tools, LEDs, ytterbium-based lasers and others, as well as the increasing number of labs worldwide that have adopted the advanced technology for research. High cost of technology, lack of awareness of the tools in developing countries, reluctance in adoption of new technology by healthcare professionals restrain the growth of the market.

Americas acquire the largest market share in the optogenetics market. The growth of the market is attributed to an increasing research in neuroscience and availability of funds for research and development activities in the U.S. and other American countries. Additionally, the market is shows rapid growth due to the technologies available of cell modifications and other processes in cell biology. Increasing number of research institutes and academic centres as drive the growth of the market.

Key players in the Optogenetic market:

The global optogenetic market is highly fragmented with the presence of many local players and international players. The main focus of these players is cost reduction and innovation to ensure sustainability. In addition, the international players implemented growth strategies through collaborations and partnerships to expand their overall market share.

Some of the key players operating for the global optogenetic are Coherent Inc. (U.S.), Thorlabs Inc. (U.S.), Laserglow technologies (Canada), Regenxbio Inc. (U.S.), Addgene (U.S.), UPenn Vector Core (U.S.), Jackson Laboratories. (U.S.), Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Key developments and strategies for key players in optogenetic market:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players. The key players are engaged in determining new methods and technology that can be applied in the field of neuroscience. Additionally, the market is also driven by key players concentrating on key players in the market. Thorabs Inc., Regenxbio Inc., and Jackson Laboratories are key players that focus of agreement as well as research activities in neuroscience.

