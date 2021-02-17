Global Impact on FERTIGATION SYSTEMMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The Global Fertigation Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 9.08 billion by the end of 2024. Fertigation is a term derived from fertilization and irrigation. Fertigation is a slow application of fertilizers, soil amendments, and other water-soluble products into an irrigation system to improve the process of crop yield.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8796

It is used to add additional nutrients or to fulfill nutrient deficiencies in the plant tissue.

Global Fertigation System Market is a process where fertilizers are dissolved and distributed along with water in the irrigation system. It is used to increase the crop productivity by providing adequate nutrients to the plant tissues. Increasing population and rising demand for crops are driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increased crop production along with protection against drought like situation is an advantage served by this method.

Also read: http://niks.over-blog.com/2020/11/covid-19-impact-on-fertigation-system-market-analysis-by-product-types-marketing-channel-development-by-2024.html

Moreover, it is gaining popularity due to its excellent efficiency of nutrient utilization. Additionally, it is gaining acceptance in the regions where labor is scarce and medium or large areas need to be irrigated with minimum waste of water and time.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global fertigation market are The Toro Company (U.S.), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Rivulis (India), Netafim (Israel), T-L IRRIGATION CO. (U.S.)

Also read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s608/client/snv?noteGuid=94cba6f4-29ba-31ca-2708-f026940132b4¬eKey=204289189adb7f027480cd4cb9891424&sn=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com%2Fshard%2Fs608%2Fsh%2F94cba6f4-29ba-31ca-2708-f026940132b4%2F204289189adb7f027480cd4cb9891424&title=COVID-19%2BImpact%2BOn%2BFertigation%2BSystem%2BMarket%2BDevelopment%2BTrend%252C%2BSize%252C%2BShare%2BForecast%2BTo%2B2024

Segmentation

Fertigation market is segmented by agro inputs including fertilizers, pesticides, nutrients, and others. The fertilizer input dominates the market followed by herbicide and fungicide, which are part of pesticides. Fertilizers have gained huge popularity in regions where extensive production and cultivation of crops is done.

Also read https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/covid-19-outbreak-impact-on-medical-device-reprocessing-market-2020-global-industry-size-technology-trends-analysis-top-company-countries-share-regional-statistics.html

Based on crop type, fertigation market is segmented as field crops, orchard crops, plantation crops, forage grasses, horticulture crops, and others. Among all, horticulture crops are dominating the market followed by orchard crop. Furthermore, growing population and growing demand for horticulture crops have led to extensive use of fertigation in this market.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/interconnects-and-passive-components-market-growth-analysis-size-share-analysis-covid-19-analysis-opportunities-and-challenges-with-focus-on-top-players-forecast-to-2022-2021-01-12

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/