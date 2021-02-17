Global Marketing Automation Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2024

Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.

USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.

The rise of cloud computing and social platforms enabled the growth of Marketing Automation Software from the earlier software product, and both cloud and social platforms now support much of the Marketing Automation Software capabilities.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Marketing Automation Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Marketing Automation Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marketing Automation Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

HubSpot

Marketo

Act-On Software

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

Oracle

Infusionsoft

IBM

Cognizant

ETrigue

GreenRope

Hatchbuck

IContact

LeadSquared

MarcomCentral

Salesfusion

SALESmanago

SAP

SAS Institute

SharpSpring

Aprimo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Mobile Application

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

