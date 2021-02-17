Thermoform Packaging Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Segment Forecasts To 2023

The global thermoform packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the estimated period. The cost-effective nature of this packaging method, low handling and logistic costs, and sustainable nature can drive the market demand. The use of plastic for the manufacture of packages and improvements in recycling technologies can bolster the market demand.

The decision of various food packaging manufacturers towards thermoforming for ensuring the quality of products is likely to drive overall market demand. For instance, North Coast Seafoods has utilized vacuum skin packs for frozen and processed fishes. Automation in packaging can influence the consumer-size foods to be packed using thermoforming and keep up with constant demand. Various materials employed in the packaging method can lend itself to eye-catching advertising in the form of lids and cards.

Segmentation

On the basis of the material, the market is segmented into aluminium, plastic, and paper & paperboard. The plastic accounted for the largest market share in 2016 as it provides high barriers, cost efficiency, temperature resistance, and durable packaging. Plastic in the form of PVC, PE, PP, and others are used largely in plastic thermoform packaging segment.

On the basis of the heat seal coating, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and hot melt-based. The solvent-based heat seal coating segment accounted for the largest market share of in 2016 due to its several advantages of strong bond strength that can be processed at different temperatures and resistance to water and grease. On the flip side, the water-based heat seal coating is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to providing a strong cohesive bond between corrugated and polyethylene skin pack films.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others. The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Thermoformed products are largely used by the food industry for the packing of poultry, fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish in addition to prepared meals, and storage products. Pharmaceutical is another major application of the thermoform packaging.

Regional Analysis

European region accounted for the largest market share in 2016 due to the presence of a high industrial base such as automobiles, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Germany, the U.K, and France are the major markets in the region. Consumption of processed foods is likely to drive the demand in the global thermoform packaging market.

North America is another major region the thermoform packaging market mainly due to the presence major retail chains such as Walmart Stores, and The Kroger Co. The U.S. accounts for a major share of the North American market. Recycling of plastic can work in favor of the market as the numbers of environmentally conscious consumers rises. Recently, Sonoco has decided to rely on recycled PET for manufacturing thermoformed packages for its clients.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to booming e-commerce industry. High growth in population and increasing purchase power of consumers can boost the growth of the market. China, Thailand, and India are the vital contributors to the Asia Pacific market. China accounts for the largest market share in the region mainly due to fast growth in the urbanization and industrial development.

Competitive Outlook

DS Smith Plc, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Tekni-plex Inc., WestRock Company, RPC Group Plc, Display Pack Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tray Pack Corporation, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Anchor Packaging, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and Lacerta Group are key players in the global thermoform packaging market.

