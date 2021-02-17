Global Hydrogen Generator Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary

Hydrogen Generator is a device that separates hydrogen from oxygen in water, so that the hydrogen gas can be used in various applications. For commercial use, hydrogen is most commonly released by a petroleum cracking process from natural gas, as generating large amounts of hydrogen from water is more expensive than generating it from carbon. In this report, we only discussed hydrogen generator which hydrogen flow from10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Water Electrolysis

Ammonia Electrolysis

Others

By End-User / Application

Electricity Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

By Company

Air Products

Hydrogenics Corp.

Hygear

Idroenergy

Teledyne

Proton OnSite

SERITRONIC

Angstrom Advanced

Helbio

