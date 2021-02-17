Global Impact on ORGANIC CEREALMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Organic Cereals Market Scenario

The Global Organic Cereals Market is estimated to expand by exhibiting 6.47% from 2019 to 2024 to expand and reach a valuation of USD 49.34 billion by the end of this time frame. This growth is primarily attributable to the increasing demand for nutrient-rich food. The organic cereal comprises oats, barley, wheat, maize, and sorghum, which are a rich source of vitamins and vitamin B.

The market growth can be attributable to increased consumption of snack bars and especially the gluten-free cereals. In addition, changing food habits under the influence of western culture and dietary patterns in the developing countries, which is propelling growth of the global Organic Cereal Market Manufacture. Increasing introduction of newer products as well as testier products, which are estimated to offer multiple growth opportunities in the global Organic Cereals Market in the coming years.

Along with these factors, the market for organic cereals is estimated to gain benefit from the increasing availability globally. The increasing penetration of the internet is likely to augments its adoption in the coming years as well and is expected to benefit the market growth during these years.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the global Organic Cereals Market include Kellogg Co. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), The Kroger Co (US), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (US), Organic India Pvt. Ltd. (India), EcoFarms Ltd. (India), Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A. (Switzerland), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Bagrrys India Ltd. (India), B&G Foods Inc. (US), Marico Limited (India), Pepsico, Inc. (US), Post Holdings Inc. (US), Medifast, Inc. (US), and The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)

Market Segmentation:

The Organic Cereals Market is segmented on source, category, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Source, the Organic Cereals Market report is segmented into wheat, oats, barley, blended, and others.

Based on Category, the market report is segmented into conventional organic cereals and gluten-free organic cereals.

