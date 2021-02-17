Global Impact on Fermentation IngredientsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Fermentation Ingredients Market Overview

The Fermentation Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 78.38 billion by 2023 with CAGR of 5.08%. Increasing application of fermentation ingredients by food and beverage industry is driving the market growth. America holds major market share followed by Asia Pacific region in the year 2017.

Increasing awareness about application of fermentation ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical products is driving the growth of Fermentation Ingredients Market Size. Rising popularity of food and beverages products made by using fermentation ingredients is boosting the market growth across the world. Introduction eco-friendly production system from fermentation ingredients manufacturers and advance technologies in fermentation process is also influencing the growth of the market.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global Fermentation Ingredients Market are Uquifa,Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., The Dow Chemical Co, Novozymes A/S,Evonik Industries AG, Cargill, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., and Incorporated.

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market: Segmental Analysis

The global Fermentation Ingredients Market has been segmented based on type, form, application, feedstock, and region.

By mode of type, the global Fermentation Ingredients Market has been segmented into amino acid, alcohol, polymer, antibiotics & vitamins, organic acid, industrial enzymes, and others. Among these, the alcohol segment occupies the largest market share. The global fermentation ingredients market is segregated as wineries and spirits, breweries, dairy, bakery & confectionary, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and more. Among these, the brewery and wineries are considered to hold the largest market share.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Fermentation Ingredients Market span across regions namely, Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the Americas occupy the major market share and is anticipated to experiencea higher growth rate owing to the rising demand of fermentation ingredients for F&B sector. U.S. is estimated to be the fastest growing region and is predicted to expand at 6.12% CAGR owing to the increasing demand of fermentation ingredients coupled with the availability of resources. Moreover, the increased application of fermentation in the pharmaceutical and chemical companies are further playing animportant role.

