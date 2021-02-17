Global Impact on MICRO-IRRIGATION SYSTEMMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Micro-Irrigation System Market Overview

The Global Micro Irrigation System Market is expected to register 12.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 8.67 billion by the end of 2024. Micro-Irrigation is an approach to irrigation which helps to reduce the water demand, it has been driven by commercial farmers in dry regions of United States of America and Israel in farming areas where water is scarce. Many parts of the world are now using micro-irrigation technology especially small-scale farmers in developing countries are slowly adopting this technique.

Global Micro-Irrigation System Market Type is mainly driven by increasing concern over exhausting water resources and need of efficient use of water especially in regions where water is scarce. Many local governments are encouraging farmers to implement micro-irrigation systems as a standard practice to conserve water which is also driving market growth.

Competitive analysis

The major key players in Micro-Irrigation System Market are Akplas (Turkey), Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Jain irrigation systems (India), Irritec (Italy), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Antelco (Australia), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.) and Weishi Huifa Machinery Plant (China)

Downstream market analysis

Depend upon amount of water available and type of a crop and farming method, different types of micro-irrigation techniques are used. Drip irrigation system is considered as most efficient micro-irrigation technique. People from South Australia has recently developed the new micro-irrigation technique named “Measured irrigation” which basically operates on rainwater and sunlight.

Regional Analysis

The global Micro-Irrigation System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North America region has major market share followed by Europe and APAC. Mexico, U.S., India, Australia and France are major importers of micro-irrigation systems from last few years.

