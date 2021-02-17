Global Impact on BIOSTIMULANTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Biostimulants Market Overview

Global Biostimulants Market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate of 11.09% from 2017 to 2023 and reach a market value of USD 3.77 billion by the end of 2023. Biostimulant Market is a naturally derived additive or microorganism applied to crops to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance, and crop quality.

Nebulizers Market Scope of the Report

Nebulizers Market size is projected to reach USD 1629 Million and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.32% by 2027, says Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the latest developments in the global market following the coronavirus disease outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge opportunity for the nebulizers market. Since the advent of SARS-CoV-2, albuterol inhalers’ consumption in hospitals has increased dramatically to treat suspected patients dealing with respiratory problems.

Respiratory virus such as COVID-19 is considered to be an extremely common inducer of asthma/respiratory exacerbations, which makes the current worldwide lockdown redundant as the pandemic is still on a rise. Elderly population is comparatively more prone to respiratory issues including sleep apnea, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and the novel coronavirus. The virus leads to gradual depletion of the body’s immunity. In a nutshell, MRFR believes that the expansive geriatric populace worldwide can work in the market’s favor in the coming time.

Drug wastage has however emerged as big challenge when it comes to the device usage. As a result, a number of firms are developing new and advanced nebulizers to address this issue. There is a noticeable growth in technologically innovative nebulizers such as breath-actuated, vibrating mesh and breath-enhanced nebulizers that not only bring down drug wastage but also boost the efficiency of the overall drug delivery. These new nebulizers being introduced in the market are known for enhancing the output rate and in contrast, reduce the whole administration period. Apart from this, the rising preference for home healthcare devices combined with the alarming rise in consumption of cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol that cause respiratory diseases is also presumed to benefit the nebulizers market.

A majority of the renowned vendors are focused on promotion campaigns, mergers, collaborations and product approvals, to solidify their market position. A case in point, in August 2020, Crank Software collaborated with Ventec Life Systems to facilitate design upgradations to its critical care ventilator. Both companies have come together to enhance the storyboard GUI design platform that consists of a mobile device, which in turn combines a few therapies, one of which is a nebulizer along with oxygen concentrator, ventilator, suction pump, and cough assist.

