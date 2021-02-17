Global Impact on MECHANIZED IRRIGATION SYSTEMSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Synopsis

The global diagnostic imaging services market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the review period. The increasing investment made by the government is projected to be the most important factor driving the global diagnostic imaging services market 2020.

Also, the demand for diagnostic imaging devices has increased significantly, which is directly expanding the market. Besides, the burgeoning technical development is estimated to augment the market further. The increasing technical development and initiatives taken by the government are anticipated to improve the healthcare infrastructure at a global level.

Further, the change in lifestyle has resulted in various forms of diseases with the rise in the geriatric population. The geriatric population is increasingly falling prey to chronic diseases. Moreover, increasing research and development has further magnified the market. Also, the key players have been innovating and launching new products, which is further strengthening the market.

However, the expensive cost associated with the diagnostic imaging systems market is estimated to hamper the market size. Also, the unfavorable policies by the government are further likely to obstruct the market. Further, the lack of expertise for the efficient usage of diagnostic imaging systems may obstruct the market growth during the review period. Moreover, the disruption of COVID-19 is projected to bring significant changes in the market dynamics.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segmentation

The global market for diagnostic imaging services can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of application, the global market for diagnostic imaging services can be segmented into oncology, gynecology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, and other applications.

On the basis of product type, the global market for diagnostic imaging services can be segmented into ultrasound imaging systems, x-ray equipment, nuclear imaging systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and other products.

