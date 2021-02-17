Global Impact on GLOBAL PROPOLISMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Corporate Wellness Market – Industry Landscape

Market Research Future has recently announced a new statistical data, titled as global corporate wellness market 2020. It summarizes thorough information of the market segments based on the latest COVID 19 pandemic that has affected almost all the business entities at a significant level.

Corporate Wellness Growth Boosters

Emerging awareness and adoption of corporate wellness programs is stated to accelerate the corporate wellness market growth. The introduction of such programs is designed to support and promote a holistic side to employee wellbeing by creating an organizational culture of health. With this, benefits offered by wellness programs include increased pro

ductivity, improved health outcomes, and boosts employee engagement. In the case of point, UK based BetterSpace program has been introduced to improve and protect employee’s mental health in all possible conditions. Therefore, the factors mentioned above prove beneficial for the corporate wellness industry growth.

As reported by the new MRFR report, some more factors such as mounting focus by the private and public sector in developed countries to progress employee health, mounting prevalence of chronic diseases, adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, and expansion in the private sector are encouraging corporate wellness market growth. In fact, the health risk assessment has been the leading factor in the overall corporate wellness market that has calculated long terms of revenue share in the year 2019. The health screening activities facilitate employers to implement strategic initiatives to deal with the identified health risks, thus encouraging the corporate wellness market growth.

It has been studied that organizations have initiated the accomplishment of wellness programs to recover business profits by reducing employee healthcare-related costs. As per the study done by Harvard economists, absenteeism costs fall by USD 2.73 for every dollar spent on the programs. Consequently, employees need to be encouraged to adopt a healthier lifestyle to improve their performance. These factors have toweringly facilitated the market to witness growth in the future timeframe.

