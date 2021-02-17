Global Biosurgery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

The key players in the global biosurgery products market include Baxter International Inc. (USA), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard (USA), B.V. & Co. Kg. (Getinge Group) (Germany), Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL) (Australia), Cohera Medical Inc. (USA), Hemostasis LLC (USA), Cryolife, Inc. (USA), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (USA), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Kuros Biosciences Ltd. (Switzerland), Medtronic PLC. (USA), MAQUET Holding (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (USA), Sanofi (France), and Stryker Corporation (USA).

A scientific facility called Centre for Biomaterial Testing has been developed in India’s first medical technology manufacturing park which is known as Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ). The purpose of this facility is to help manufacturers test their products and assist them to overcome deficiencies in their products. 30 JUL 2018

New Zealand biomedical company Aroa Biosurgery and American medical products company Hydrofera are launching Appulse in North America. 3 MAY 2018

Biologically active products used in various surgeries to facilitate hemostasis and tissue sealing are known as biosurgery products. As long as healthcare is a lucrative business, biosurgery products market is destined to be a big market. The factors that contribute to the growth of this market include growing geriatric population, increasing number of surgeries, and rising occurrences of trauma and sports-related injuries.

The market is also growing due to rising research and development (R & D) spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the key players such as new product launches. Factors that can cause obstruction in the growth of this market during the forecast period include high price of biosurgery products, lack of skilled personnel for the effective use of biosurgery products, and rising cost of surgical procedures.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global biosurgery products market that visualizes tremendous growth for this market between 2018 and 2023 with CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7%. This report evaluates market structure, industry structure, expert opinions and information about key players in the market.

The global biosurgery products market has been segmented on the basis of application, product, source, and lastly, region. Based on application, this market has been segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, neurological surgery, orthopedic surgery, reconstructive surgery, thoracic surgery, and urology surgery.

Based on products, the market has been segmented into adhesion barriers, bone graft substitutes, hemostatic agents, soft-tissue attachments, surgical sealants and adhesives, and staple-line reinforcement agents. Adhesion barriers have been sub-segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. The hemostatic agents have been segmented into combination hemostatic agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostatic agents, and thrombin-based hemostatic agents. The bone-graft substitutes segment has been segmented into bone morphogenetic proteins, demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, and other bone-graft substitutes. The soft-tissue attachments have been classified as biological meshes and synthetic meshes. The adhesives and surgical sealants have been divided into natural and synthetic sealants and adhesives.

The sub-segmentation of natural sealants comprises albumin-based sealants, collagen-based sealants, fibrin sealants, gelatin-based sealants, and other natural sealants. The synthetic sealants have been segmented into adhesives, cyanoacrylate-based sealants, peg hydrogels, and urethane-based sealants, and others. The segmentation of natural adhesion barriers covers collagen- and fibrin-based adhesion barriers.

By source, the market has been segmented into biological and natural products. The regional segmentation of global biosurgery products market segments the market into regions namely The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Due to technological advancement, high disposable income, and the availability of better medical facilities, North America is the bigger market than South America. In North America, the biggest markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. The Americas (especially North America) are likely to dominate the global biosurgery market due to the adoption of highly advanced technology, growing incidences of trauma-related injuries, increasing number of surgical procedures, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the aging population.