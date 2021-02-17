Global Invasive and Non-Invasive Type Neonatal Ventilator Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019

A ventilator is a medical device routinely used in medical settings to provide mechanical assistance in exchange for oxygen and carbon dioxide. This process is also known as artificial respiration.

Neonatal Ventilators Market size exceeded USD 2870 million in 2017 and is forecast to grow with over 6% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

The global Invasive and Non-Invasive Type Neonatal Ventilator market was valued at 2870 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Invasive and Non-Invasive Type Neonatal Ventilator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Invasive and Non-Invasive Type Neonatal Ventilator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Invasive and Non-Invasive Type Neonatal Ventilator in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Invasive and Non-Invasive Type Neonatal Ventilator manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hamilton (USA)

Airon (USA)

Draeger (Germany)

Medtronic PLC (USA)

Sechrist (USA)

Nihon Kohden (Japan)

BD (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

