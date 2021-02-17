Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Research Future (MRFR) identifies several factors that can influence the global outcome by 2023. Among them, security threats related to a terrorist attack, cyber breaches, and others are prominent influencers. Countries are also worried about attacks on these sites to weaken the government, owing to which they are developing new plans. High investment in smart grid technologies, the rising impact of e-commerce sites, and the inclusion of cloud services are expected to inspire the global CIP market growth.

Segmentation:

The global report on the critical infrastructure protection market has been studied by MRFR analysts based on a segmentation that includes technology, service, and vertical. These segments reveal data that help in making a comprehensive study of the global critical infrastructure protection market.

By technology, the report on the critical infrastructure protection market has been segmented into cybersecurity and physical security.

By service, the study of the critical infrastructure protection market includes risk management services, managed services, consulting services, and maintenance & support services.

By vertical, the report with details of the critical infrastructure protection market includes discussions on energy & power, transportation services, and sensitive infrastructures & enterprises. The transportation systems include railway infrastructures, seaports, highways and bridges, and airports. The energy and power comprise oil & gas, power generation, and power grids. The sensitive infrastructures and enterprises cover industries like communication systems, BFSI, stadiums and public places, chemical and manufacturing, and government facilities.

Regional Analysis:

North America has the largest critical infrastructure protection market share as the US from the region is investing much in the field. Most of the companies involved in the market are also from the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The global critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market is getting backed by various strategic implementations of companies like General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls International PLC (Republic of Ireland), Airbus Group SE (Netherlands), Teltronic S.A. (Spain), Thales Group (France), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), McAfee, Inc. (U.S.), OptaSense (UK), Axis Communications AB (U.S.), Huawei Technologies IBMCo., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Symantec Corporation (U.S.).

Industry News:

In August 2020, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police announced the development of common approaches to protect critical infrastructure facilities hat could suffer from possible sabotage and terror attacks. This is something the authorities have noted could become a problem as sites like these could be vulnerable to corruption abuse, terror attacks, sabotage, and unauthorized interference. A working meeting between SBU counterintelligence and National Police operatives revealed this and also provided notable solutions.

In August 2020, Mocana, a company known as a developer of cybersecurity solutions that ensure IoT and operational technology in critical infrastructure, got a contract from the Air Force Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) that demands advanced cyber protection for various military systems. This shows how vital the critical infrastructure protection cybersecurity market has become.

The contract is worth $1.5 million and is designed to set end-to-end digital supply chain security and provenance that would include software development for embedded systems.

However, the global development regarding the critical infrastructure protection market may get affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak has stalled various projects and disrupted the flow of work.

