Global Impact on TURF PROTECTIONMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Turf Protection Market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. It accounted for USD 5.2 billion in 2018. Rapid urbanization, growth of tourism industry, advancements in infrastructure development, and increasing focus on sports are the major determinants responsible for the increasing demand for turfs and turf mats in varied applications.

Owing to the rising demand and awareness regarding the importance of maintaining and protecting turfs, the global turf protection industry is expected to register a notable growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of integrated pest management to protect turfs from different biotic and abiotic stress is fuelling the market growth of turf protection.

The global turf protection market is experiencing hurdles in its growth due to the inconsistent adherence to the stringent regulations imposed against the use of synthetic turf protection systems or chemicals. Additionally, high investments required in the research and development activities to develop novel active ingredients for turf protection systems, in the global turf protection industry, is a crucial determinant hampering the expansion of the turf protection industry size.

Segmentation

The global turf protection market, as per the turf protection industry report, has been segmented based on product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global turf protection market has been classified as mechanical, chemical, and biological. The chemical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the biological segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global turf protection industry has been categorized as scarification, pest protection, stress protection, and others. The pest protection segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share and register the highest growth rate during the review period.

The global turf protection market report has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American turf protection market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European turf protection market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The turf protection market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The turf protection industry in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

