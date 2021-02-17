Global Impact on ALOE VERA PRODUCTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Global Aloe Vera Products Market is expected to register a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2024. The main feature of the aloe vera plant is its high water content, ranging from 99% to 99.5%, while the remaining 0.5% to1.0% of solid material contains over 200 different potentially active compounds, including vitamins, minerals, enzymes, simple and complex polysaccharides, phenolic compounds, and organic acids. Thus, aloe vera is used extensively in the form of creams for treating bites, stings, cuts, and abrasions as well as various kinds of strains and sprains affecting muscles and joints. Owing to the potential growth of the aloe vera industry, the global aloe vera products market is expected to witness significant growth during the review period.

Segmentation

The global aloe vera products market has been segmented based on type, category, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global market has been classified as gels, juices, powders, and others. The juices segment is expected to account for the largest share and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period due to the high consumption of aloe vera juices.

Based on category, the global aloe vera products market has been bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment holds the larger market share and the organic segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the review period.

The global market has been divided, on the basis of distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been classified as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to hold the larger share of the global market from 2019 to 2024. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The global aloe vera products market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American aloe vera products industry has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European aloe vera products industry has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

The aloe vera products market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The aloe vera products industry in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Aloe Vera Australia (Australia), Aloe Plus Lanzarote S.L (Spain), Lily of the Desert (US), NOW Health Group, Inc. (US), Forever Living.com, L.L.C. (US), Okyalo Co., Ltd (China), Real Aloe Solutions Inc. (US), Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US), Sarvliving (India), Green Leaf Naturals (US), Warren Laboratories LLC (US), Lakewood Juice Company (US), Biofinest (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co (US), and LR Health & Beauty Systems GmbH (Germany) are some of the key players in the global aloe vera products market.

