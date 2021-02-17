Global Impact on DISTILLERS’ GRAINSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Distillers’ grains are the residual grains obtained as a by-product of the distillation process. They are a mix of various grains such as rice, wheat, barley, and corn. The major application of distillers’ grains is animal feed owing to the high protein content in the mix. They are also effective in lowering the risk of subacute acidosis in beef cattle. Additionally, studies have shown that the consumption of dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGS) can help in reducing the risk of heart disease in humans.

The global distillers’ grains market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the expanding animal feed industry and increasing adoption of distillers’ grains as a suitable substitute for traditional feedstock. However, a lack of awareness in various developing countries regarding the profitable use of distillation by-products such as distillers’ grains is among the major factors hampering market growth. Moreover, the fluctuating prices of grains and the ill-effects of consuming distillers’ grains in excess are also creating hurdles to the growth of the global distillers’ grains industry.

Key Players in the Global Market

ADM (US)

Valero (US)

Green Plains Inc. (US)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (US)

Flint Hills Resources (US)

Didion Milling Inc. (US)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes) (US)

Husky Energy (Canada)

Bunge Limited (US)

Segmentation

The global distillers’ grains market has been segmented based on type, source, application, and region.

Based on type, the global distillers’ grains market has been divided into wet distillers’ grains (WDG), dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGS), dried distillers’ grains (DDG), and others.

The global distillers’ grains industry has also been classified, on the basis of source, as wheat, corn, and others.

By application, the global distillers’ grains market has been categorized as animal feed and others. The animal feed segment has further been divided into ruminants, poultry, swine, and others.

The global distillers’ grains market has been studied with regard to four key regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American distillers’ grains market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European distillers’ grains market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The distillers’ grains market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The distillers’ grains industry in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

