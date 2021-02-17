Global Impact on AGRICULTURAL INSECT PHEROMONESMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Agricultural Insect Pheromones Market Overview

The Global Agricultural Insect Pheromones Industry is highly lucrative. Manufacturers of insect pheromones can leverage growth opportunities in the market due to advancements in agricultural technology. The use of remote sensing technology enables the effective monitoring of insects.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/platelet-agitator-market-1803

Bioorganic synthesis of insect pheromones by market players is also driving market growth. Additionally, the development of pheromones as aerosol formulations is boosting sales as aerosol formulations offer high efficiency and are convenient to use. However, the major challenge being faced by the manufacturers of agricultural insect pheromones is the development of multi-target pest pheromone dispensers. Insect pheromones are usually species-specific and thus can be used to target a specific species of insect only.

Also read: http://nikhilkhadilkar.inube.com/blog/8736541/covid-19-impact-on-agricultural-insect-pheromones-industry-lucrative-in-end-use-industries-growth-opportunities-by-2024/

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Agricultural Insect Pheromones Market are BIOCONT LABORATORY (Czech Republic), Suterra (US), Troy Biosciences (US), Russell IPM (UK), Exosect (UK), Pacific Biocontrol Corporation (US), Laboratorio Agrochem, SL (Spain), ISCA Technologies (US), Bedoukian Research (US), Biobest (Belgium), ISAGRO (Italy), Pherobank (Netherlands)

Also read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s608/client/snv?noteGuid=4832ad9e-2ca0-3975-a7e7-a96155c2179d¬eKey=e9d9ff4882a7039bd1d228e0877295e8&sn=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com%2Fshard%2Fs608%2Fsh%2F4832ad9e-2ca0-3975-a7e7-a96155c2179d%2Fe9d9ff4882a7039bd1d228e0877295e8&title=COVID-19%2BImpact%2BOn%2BAgricultural%2BInsect%2BPheromones%2BIndustry%2BSize%252C%2BShare%252C%2BSegmentation%252C%2BForecast%2BTo%2B2024

Global Agricultural Insect Pheromones Market- Segmentation

The Global Agricultural Insect Pheromones Market has been segmented on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global agricultural insect pheromones market has been segmented into sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others. The aggregation pheromones segment is expected to garner the largest market share and register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/cell-isolation-market-worth-usd-10567-4-million-by-2023-covid-19-impact-analysis-industry-share-size-growth-analysis-by-product-applications-technique-key-players-regions.html

The global agricultural insect pheromones market has been segregated, by Crop Type, into fruits and nuts, field crops, vegetables, and others. The field crops segment is currently the largest, in terms of revenue due to the high global production of various field crops such as cereals, cotton, and grains, especially in Asia-Pacific.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-asset-management-software-market-eyeing-favorable-growth-due-to-increasing-use-of-remote-working-system-during-covid-19-pandemic-2021-01-12

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/