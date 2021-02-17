Global Impact on COMPLEX FERTILIZERSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Fertilizers containing two or three of the primary nutrients, chemically bonded to each other, are known as complex fertilizers. The multi-nutrient composition of these fertilizers helps in obtaining high yields of the utmost quality. The global complex fertilizers market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players due to the continuous growth of the agriculture industry in new and emerging markets. South America, Africa, and Brazil have seen rapid growth in agricultural trade and production, owing to which there is increasing consumption of complex fertilizers in these markets.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5675

Moreover, the surging demand for fruits and vegetables for direct consumption and in the food processing industry is a crucial market determinant offering profitable opportunities to the vendors active in the global complex fertilizers market.

Also read: http://nikhilkhadilkar.inube.com/blog/8736505/covid-19-impact-on-complex-fertilizers-industry-value-growth-drivers-growth-impact-analysis-by-2024/

The global Complex Fertilizers Industry Value has been segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form, mode of application, and region.

Based on type, the global complex fertilizers market has been segmented into complete complex fertilizers and incomplete complex fertilizers. The complete complex fertilizers segment has been further segregated into N-P-K (10-26-26), N-P-K (12-32-16), N-P-K (15-15-15), and others. The incomplete complex fertilizers segment has been further classified as monoammonium phosphate (11-52-0), monopotassium phosphate (0-52-34), potassium nitrate (13-0-45), diammonium phosphate (18-46-0), and others.

Also read: http://toparticlesubmissionsites.com/global-soy-milk-market-to-exhibit-moderate-rise-in-market-size-over-2024/

The complete complex fertilizers segment is projected to account for the larger revenue share during the assessment period as these fertilizers are used for every crop type. However, rising awareness about the importance of multi-nutrient fertilizer complexes in enhancing soil fertility is favoring the growth of the incomplete complex fertilizers segment. Thus, the incomplete complex fertilizers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/acne-treatment-market-analysis-research-insights-growth-value-business-overview-sales-statistics-and-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-2023.html

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global complex fertilizers market are EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Chile), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (Canada), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (US), Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (India), PhosAgro (Russia), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Yara International ASA (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), and Helena Chemical Company (US).

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/peptic-ulcer-drugs-market-size-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-38-by-2022-2021-01-12

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/