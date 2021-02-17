Global Impact on FEED ACIDULANTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights
The rapid growth of the aquaculture industry due to the rising consumption of
seafood is boosting the sales of acidulants for aquaculture feed.
The global feed
acidulants market has been segregated, by application, into
ruminants, poultry,
swine, aquacultu
re, and others
. The poultry segment is expected to be dominant
during the review period owing to the high consumption of additives in poultry feed.
However, the aquaculture segment is expected to register the highest growth rate
during the forecast period
due to the surging demand for aquaculture feed.
Global
Feed Acidulants Market
are additives mixed in animal feed to impart flavor.
They are also used as preservatives to inh
ibit the growth of mold in feed. Such
additives increase the acidity of the product.
hese organic acids are emerging as an
effective substitute for antibiotics in animal feed. In the US and Europe, a ban on the
use of antibiotics in feed is one of the maj
or determinants that is driving the growth
of the feed acidulants market
Feed acidulants are substances that are added to animal feed to enhance flavor,
consistency, shelf life, and solubility rate. They act as buffer components in feed
formulations by l
owering the pH level and enhancing feed solubility. The global feed
acidulants market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast
period owing to the high consumption of animal
–
based products, increasing
awareness regarding the im
portance of healthy livestock feed, and government
initiatives to promote the animal feed industry. However, the rising prices of feed
acidulants are hampering the growth of the market
Competitive Analysis:
Some of the key players in the Global Feed Acidu
lants Market are
–
Jefo Nutrition Inc. (Canada)
BASF SE (Germany)
Novus International (US)
Yara (Norway)
Kemin Industries Inc. (US)
Kemira Oyj (Finland)
Peterlabs Holding (Malaysia
