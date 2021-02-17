Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

Cardiac Ultrasound, or echocardiography, utilizes ultrasound waves for diagnostic imaging of the heart. Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to generate USD 1.72 billion in 2023 growing with a CAGR of approximately 6.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: GE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1548

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Segmentation

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market has been segmented on the basis of type of imaging which includes transthoracic, trans esophageal, echocardiograms, stress, and abdominal vasculature ultrasound imaging, on the basis of imaging technology which includes 2D, 3D and Color Doppler. End user are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Cardiovascular-Ultrasound-Market-Emerging-Trends-Outlook-with-Worldwide-Top-Companies-01-05

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Competitive Analysis

June 2017 – Hitachi Healthcare Americas introduced the “LISENDO 880,” new premium 2D and 3D cardiovascular ultrasound system at the American Society of Echocardiography 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. AS per company reports, the advanced architecture of the LISENDO 880 offers state of the art probe technology for 2D and 3D imaging, a high-performance OLED display, premium image optimization parameters such as e-Focus and Pure Symphonic Architecture to capture the subtlest of changes and produce the highest-quality sound. There are many features of LISENDO 800 such as dynamic 3D evaluation, LVeFlow, Dual Gate Doppler, Eyeball EF, 2DTT, and FAM, provide solutions for the most difficult clinical challenges. Additionally, applications like VFM, eTracking and Wave Intensity move hemodynamic evaluations beyond the basics.

ALSO READ: https://sites.google.com/site/healthandhealthcaretrends/cardiovascular-ultrasound-market-emerging-trends-outlook-with-worldwide-top-companies

June 2014 – GE Healthcare, had received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Vivid T8TM cardiovascular ultrasound device. As per reports, GE had enhanced the reach of the Vivid T8 by combining the established cardiac imaging capabilities of GE Vivid systems with exceptional performance of the company’s LOGIQTM systems. The Vivid T8, cardiovascular ultrasound system is rugged, reliable, robust, and is affordable and convenient to use. It had been designed and rigorously tested for high reliability, the Vivid T8, mobile system intended for use in a variety of traditional as well as harsh, demanding environments. It delivers a hardy robustness that stands up to the challenges of even the busiest ultrasound imaging practices and clinical settings.

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market- Regional Analysis

ALSO READ: https://markets.financialcontent.com/ibtimes/news/read/40977028

Depending on geographic region, cardiovascular ultrasound market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally Americas hold the largest market share for cardiac rehabilitation devices. North American region is the leading market in the America region. Europe is the second-largest market globally for cardiac rehabilitation devices which is expected to continue its growth in the near future. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in cardiac rehabilitation devices market. However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the cardiovascular ultrasound imaging market due to less availability of funds, limited medical facilities, and deprived political conditions in Africa.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-electroactive-polymers-eap-market-overview-growth-forecast-demand-and-development-research-report-to-2023-2021-01-07

https://thedailychronicle.in/