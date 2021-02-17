Global Impact on FIELD PEASMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Jan 11, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — The Global Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 88, 9162 Million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of over 41.16% by the end of the forecast period 2019-2025.

Globally, Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service Market is categorized into four different regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America was leading the Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service market and Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

North America leads the global enterprise High-Productivity application platform as a service market owing to factors such as advancements in digital technologies and high adoption rates of web-based and mobile-based applications by verticals such as BFSI, retail, and IT. Increasing demand for automated software and the presence of major vendors such as Mendix, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are further fueling the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific enterprise high-productivity application platform as a service market is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 43.56% during the forecast period.

The growth of enterprise high-productivity application platform as a service market in Asia-Pacific is propelled by the demand for platform as a service and the increasing need to migrate from simple back-end functions to core business processes. Asia-Pacific has become one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of the adoption of the application platform as a service. South America enterprise high-productivity application platform as a service market is expected to grow with 40.90% CAGR during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the enterprise high-productivity application platform as a service market in South America is expected to register potential growth opportunities owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services across various verticals.

Market Segmentation

The Global Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service Market has been Segmented Based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. The market, by Component, has been segmented into software and services. By deployment, the market has been segmented into Application Platform-As-A-Service and On-premise. By organization size, the market is classified into SMEs and Large Enterprises and by vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, and Others. The regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

