Global Impact on BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENTMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Biological Seed Treatment

Market Highlights

The seed treatments are used to provide seeds a protection against rotting of planted seeds by soil such as

Pythium and Rhizoctonia solani. Biological treatment proliferate on the seed, moves to the root and fix nitrogen,

enhance uptake of nutrients, prote

ction of plant against soil

–

inhabiting, and help enhance plant growth

Based on type, the global

Biological Seed Treatment Marke

t

has been segmented into m

icrobials and

botanicals. Microbials segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global biological seed

treatment market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. The demand of microbial seed

treatment is increasing, due t

o characteristics such as it increases stress tolerance, quick emergence, and

promote nitrogen fixation. This is a crucial determinant that is catalyzing the growth of microbials biological

seed treatment segment in the global biological seed treatment mar

ket. The same segment is expected to grow

with the highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand for organically grown crops in the market

The global biological seed tr

eatment market is been classified, by function, into seed protection and seed

enhancement. The seed enhancement segment is expected to gain largest share, as seed enhancement

segment consists bio stimulants and biofertilizers. Biofertilizers are rapidly ga

ining popularity, due to its

properties such as it improves crop yield and quality and makes crops disease resistant. Thus, these factors

are expected to drive the seed enhancement segment in biological seed treatment market

Regional Analysis

The global biological seed treatment market has been segmented based on region, into North America, Europe,

Asia

–

Pac

ific, Rest of the World.

North America is expected to dominate the global biological seed treatment market owing to increasing demand

in the countries such as US, Canada, and Others. The number of populations is increasing in these countries

of Asia

–

Pacifi

c, due to which national and international associations and government are supporting the farmers

to increase the agriculture production of grains, vegetables and fruits.

Asia

–

Pacific biological seed treatment market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due

to growing demand for

organic food.

Additionally, the presence of market players is increasing in the biological seed market, as the

investment required to commercialize and develop biological products is low. Additionally, limited gestation

period is re

quired which in turn, encourage large number of companies to invest in biological products

