Global Impact on BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENTMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Biological Seed Treatment

Market Highlights

The seed treatments are used to provide seeds a protection against rotting of planted seeds by soil such as

Pythium and Rhizoctonia solani. Biological treatment proliferate on the seed, moves to the root and fix nitrogen,

enhance uptake of nutrients, prote

ction of plant against soil

inhabiting, and help enhance plant growth

Based  on  type,  the  global

Biological  Seed  Treatment  Marke

t

has  been  segmented  into  m

icrobials  and

botanicals. Microbials segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global biological seed

treatment  market  and  shall  maintain  lead  throughout  the  forecast  period.  The  demand  of  microbial  seed

treatment  is  increasing,  due  t

o  characteristics  such  as  it  increases  stress  tolerance,  quick  emergence,  and

promote nitrogen  fixation. This is a crucial determinant that is catalyzing  the growth of microbials biological

seed treatment segment in the global biological seed treatment mar

ket. The same segment is expected to grow

with the highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand for organically grown crops in the market

The  global  biological  seed  tr

eatment  market  is  been  classified,  by  function,  into  seed  protection  and  seed

enhancement.  The  seed  enhancement  segment  is  expected  to  gain  largest  share,  as  seed  enhancement

segment  consists  bio  stimulants  and  biofertilizers.  Biofertilizers  are  rapidly  ga

ining  popularity,  due  to  its

properties such as it improves crop yield and quality and makes crops disease resistant. Thus, these factors

are expected to drive the seed enhancement segment in biological seed treatment market

Regional Analysis

The global biological seed treatment market has been segmented based on region, into North America, Europe,

Asia

Pac

ific, Rest of the World.

North America is expected to dominate the global biological seed treatment market owing to increasing demand

in the countries such as US, Canada, and Others. The number of populations is increasing in these countries

of Asia

Pacifi

c, due to which national and international associations and government are supporting the farmers

to increase the agriculture production of grains, vegetables and fruits.

Asia

Pacific biological seed treatment market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due

to growing demand for

organic food.

Additionally, the presence of market players is increasing in the biological seed market, as the

investment  required  to  commercialize  and  develop  biological  products is  low.  Additionally,  limited  gestation

period is re

quired which in turn, encourage large number of companies to invest in biological products

