Global Impact on BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENTMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Biological Seed Treatment
Market Highlights
The seed treatments are used to provide seeds a protection against rotting of planted seeds by soil such as
Pythium and Rhizoctonia solani. Biological treatment proliferate on the seed, moves to the root and fix nitrogen,
enhance uptake of nutrients, prote
ction of plant against soil
–
inhabiting, and help enhance plant growth
Based on type, the global
Biological Seed Treatment Marke
t
has been segmented into m
icrobials and
botanicals. Microbials segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global biological seed
treatment market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. The demand of microbial seed
treatment is increasing, due t
o characteristics such as it increases stress tolerance, quick emergence, and
promote nitrogen fixation. This is a crucial determinant that is catalyzing the growth of microbials biological
seed treatment segment in the global biological seed treatment mar
ket. The same segment is expected to grow
with the highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand for organically grown crops in the market
The global biological seed tr
eatment market is been classified, by function, into seed protection and seed
enhancement. The seed enhancement segment is expected to gain largest share, as seed enhancement
segment consists bio stimulants and biofertilizers. Biofertilizers are rapidly ga
ining popularity, due to its
properties such as it improves crop yield and quality and makes crops disease resistant. Thus, these factors
are expected to drive the seed enhancement segment in biological seed treatment market
Regional Analysis
The global biological seed treatment market has been segmented based on region, into North America, Europe,
Asia
–
Pac
ific, Rest of the World.
North America is expected to dominate the global biological seed treatment market owing to increasing demand
in the countries such as US, Canada, and Others. The number of populations is increasing in these countries
of Asia
–
Pacifi
c, due to which national and international associations and government are supporting the farmers
to increase the agriculture production of grains, vegetables and fruits.
Asia
–
Pacific biological seed treatment market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due
to growing demand for
organic food.
Additionally, the presence of market players is increasing in the biological seed market, as the
investment required to commercialize and develop biological products is low. Additionally, limited gestation
period is re
quired which in turn, encourage large number of companies to invest in biological products
