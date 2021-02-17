Global Impact on PLANT GROWTH REGULATORSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Plant growth regulators, also known as PGRs, are used to promote or inhibit plant growth. The global plant growth regulators market is a highly fragmented market with numerous small-scale and large-scale players operating in both regional and international market. Owing to which the market is exhibiting intense competition among the players. In order to gain a competitive edge, market players are differentiating their products based on product quality, shelf-life, ease of application, price, and product effectiveness among few other attributes. In addition, prominent vendors are also focusing on mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and expansion to gain market dominance.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7819

By origin, the global Plant Growth Regulators Market Trends has been classified as natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment gained the highest market share in 2017 owing to the high sales volume. The ease of production and immediate & efficient results of synthetic plant growth regulators is driving the segment growth. However, the natural segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the adoption of organic agricultural practices.

Also read: http://nikhilkhadilkar.inube.com/blog/8736491/covid-19-impact-on-plant-growth-regulators-market-trends-growth-opportunity-forecast-to-2023/

Based on form, the market is segregated into granules, powder, and liquid. The granules segment gained the highest market share in 2017 as they are comparatively less toxic, easy to handle & transport, and is a stable form of product. However, the liquid segment is expected to register a higher CAGR due to the rising adoption of foliar spray as a mode of application.

Also read: http://toparticlesubmissionsites.com/global-cider-market-to-soar-as-cider-becomes-popular-in-the-us/

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global plant growth regulators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share in the global plant growth regulators market due to the rising production of agricultural produce in the region. Moreover, the adoption of new technologies and methodologies in agriculture is also boosting the market growth in the region.

Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/analytics-study-during-covid-19-for-healthcare-analytics-market-claims-towering-shares-in-future-global-healthcare-analytics-industry.html

North America is also expected to garner a significant share in the global market due to a rise in the cultivation of horticultural crops in the region, especially grapes. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to project the highest growth rate during the forecast period as market players are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific market.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/neuropathology-market-growth-projection-sales-statistics-future-trends-share-analysis-research-overview-by-2023-2021-01-12

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/