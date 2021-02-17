Global Impact on GRAIN PROTECTANTSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Grain Protectants Market is expected to garner revenue of USD 750 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The global Grain Protectants Market has been segmented into control method, grain type, and target pest. By control method, the global grain protectants market has been classified into chemical, physical, and biological. The chemical segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to its high-effectiveness properties and diverse range of chemical compounds to prevent the attack of rodents, fungus, and insects among others.

Growing awareness to reduce grain losses during bulk storage is expected to largely drive the global Grain Protectants Industry Trends. Furthermore, growing pressure on market for cost-effective price range for grain protectants during the post-harvest stage is anticipated to favor the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the global grain protectants market are Bayer AG (Germany), DowDuPont, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm Limited (Australia), UPL (India), DAI (US), and Hedley Technologies Ltd (Canada).

Regional Analysis:

The global grain protectants market has been analyzed across five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the coming years owing to large consumer base and growing awareness for crop protection. China and India are the major countries contributing to the regional market growth owing to rising demand for fumigants and growing demand for safe and quality crops. The North American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to decreasing arable lands and advanced grain protection techniques.

Segmentation analysis:

The global grain protectants market has been segmented into control method, grain type, target pest, and region.

Based on control method, the global grain protectants market has been categorized into chemical, physical, and biological.

By grain type, the global grain protectants market has been classified into corn, wheat, rice, and others.

