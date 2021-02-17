Global Impact on WATER-SOLUBLE VITAMINS & MINERALSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Addition of essential feed additives in the form of vitamins and minerals enhances the overall quality of the animals. Mineral and vitamins are nutrients used in animal feed for purposes of improving the quality of feed and to improve the animals’ health and performance such as providing enhanced digestibility, and more. Increasing preference for processed food, growing consumption of poultry and pork as the major protein source are some of the major factors that propel the demand of vitamins and minerals in feed across the globe. Poultry and farm animals suffer from diseases such as avian influenza, swine flu, and nematodes like tapeworm which causes deadly diseases in humans upon consumption or coming in contact.

The Market of Global Water-Soluble Vitamins and Minerals in Feed Industry has been divided on the basis of livestock into poultry, ruminants, aquaculture, swine, and others. The poultry segment is expected to dominate the Global Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals in Feed Market during the assessment period. High consumption trends of poultry meat and eggs in all regions is the major factor driving the market growth. However, the segment of pets is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Global Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals in Feed Market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate due to maximum demand for animal meat and animal products. However, market of Asia Pacific is expected to propel the fastest during the forecast period. Large population size and growing disposable income of the population in the region are expected to fuel the Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals in Feed Market in the region during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The Global Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals in Feed Market has been segmented based on ingredient type, livestock, and region.

By ingredient type, the Global Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals in Feed Market has been segregated into vitamin and minerals. The vitamins segment is sub-segmented into vitamin B1 (thiamin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), vitamin B9 (folic Acid), vitamin C, and others (vitamin B6, B7, B12, and biotin). The minerals segment is further divided into phosphorus, potassium, calcium, sodium, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals in Feed Market are Alltech Inc. (US), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands)., Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DLG Group (Denmark), Invivo NSA (France), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Kemin Industries, Inc.(US), Wisium (France), Nutrablend (US).

