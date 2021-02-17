Global Healthcare Mobility Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Analysis

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is anticipated to touch USD 105,000 million at a 25.0% CAGR between 2019-2025, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Healthcare mobility includes the usage of enterprise platforms, applications, and mobile devices for communicating and efficiently and securely exchanging clinical data among different end users, including patients, providers, and payers. These solutions play a pivotal role in solving the major challenges that the industry faces, such as demand for superior quality healthcare, decreasing profitability, increasing error rates, fast-changing regulatory environment, and rising costs.

Various factors are propelling the healthcare mobility solutions market growth. Such factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include rising adoption of connected healthcare devices, expansion in wireless network technology, increasing focus on patient-centered approach and personalized medicine, growing demand for point-of-care diagnosis & treatment, increased awareness about the potential advantages of healthcare management, increasing influence of social media on healthcare, rising use of smart devices, and digitalization.

On the contrary, scarcity of skilled professionals, data security concerns, quickly changing regulatory environment, rising technical error rates, cost and infrastructural issues, lack of reimbursement policies and standard communication protocols, and short battery life of mobile healthcare technology devices are factors that may impede the healthcare mobility solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a complete segmental analysis of the healthcare mobility solutions market based on end user, application, and product and service.

By product and service, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into enterprise platform, health mobile devices, mobile applications, and others. The health mobile devices are again segmented into barcode scanners, RFID scanners, mobile computers, and others. Of these, the enterprise platform segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

By application, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into enterprise mobility management and mHealth. The mHealth segment is again segmented into women’s health medication management, weight loss, chronic care management, and others. The enterprise management segment is again segmented into workforce management, operations management, and patient care management. Of these, the mHealth segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

By end users, the global healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into patients, laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others. Of these, the hospital and clinic segment will have the maximum share in the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the healthcare mobility solutions market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market during the forecast period for the increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the presence of a well-established healthcare sector.

The healthcare mobility solutions market in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of healthcare mobility technology and services in the region include growing demand for efficient digital solutions to maintain electronic health records, offering medical education, and keeping track and managing patient’s health, technological advancements, and standard communication protocols. Germany is the major contributor in this region.

The healthcare mobility solutions market in the APAC region will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of healthcare mobility technology and services in the region include the increasing use of healthcare mobility devices, increasing government initiatives, presence of a huge patient pool, and rapid adoption of advanced digital healthcare devices. India, Japan, and China are the major contributors in this region.

The healthcare mobility solutions market in the MEA will have a small share during the forecast period for the low economic development in the African region.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the healthcare mobility solutions market report include [x]cube LABS, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Wipro Limited, SAP SE, Philips Healthcare, Oracle Corporation, Omron Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Infosys Limited, FUTURA MOBILITY LLC, FuGenX Technologies, Codecube, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, At&T, Inc., and Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

