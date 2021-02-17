Global Impact on CHELATED TRACE MINERALSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Chelated Trace Minerals in feed are also known as organic trace minerals used in feed. These are required in small quantities but play an important role in the growth and performance enhancement of the animals. The chelation of the trace minerals increases the availability of these nutrients to animals and helps in easy absorption increasing the performance of the livestock. The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of chelated trace minerals have boosted the demand for these trace minerals.

Segmentation

The Global Chelated Trace Minerals Industry Analysis in feed has been segmented based on type, form, chelate type, livestock, and region.

By type, the global chelated trace minerals market in feed has been classified as Zinc, Iron, Cobalt, Copper, and others.

On the basis of form, the global chelated trace minerals market in feed has been divided into dry and liquid.

The global chelated trace minerals market in feed is also segmented on the basis of the chelate type used as amino acids, proteinates, polysaccharide complexes, and others.

The global chelated trace minerals market in feed has also been segregated, on the basis of livestock, into ruminant, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others.

The global chelated trace minerals market in feed has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), BASF SE (Germany), Kemin Industries (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), DLG Group (Denmark), InVivo NSA (France), Bluestar Adisseo (China), Alltech (US), are some of the key players in the global chelated trace minerals market in feed.

Regional Market Summary

Europe is expected to dominate the market for chelated trace minerals market in feed during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for more nutritious animal feed products. High awareness and food safety regulation, and high demand for high quality animal-based products has driven in Europe. North American market for chelated trace minerals is growing at a significant rate. The US is the major contributors to the growth of the North American chelated trace minerals market in feed. China being one of the largest feed producers is contributing a major share in the Asia-Pacific market. The need for production of high-quality meat is driving the demand across the globe.

