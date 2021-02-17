 Global Deep Learning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020 

Global Deep Learning Market Research Report: by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Image Recognition, Data Mining, Signal Recognition), End User (Security, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Agriculture) and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Global deep learning market is relied upon to observe significant development during the conjecture time frame. North America is assessed to be a prominent area for deep learning market because of the nearness of key market players, vigorously putting resources into the innovative work of profound learning programming, stages, applications, and frameworks over the US, Canada, and Mexico. So also, expanding interest for deep learning innovation for regular language handling and voice/discourse acknowledgment in the European budgetary administration industry is anticipated to drive the profound learning market in the coming years. In November 2017, Google built up its coordinated effort apparatus named Colaboratory, that can run code and show yield inside the report. It depends on Jupyter (an open-source stage for programming advancement utilizing python) and enables the clients to share and utilize note pads with another client without introducing it on the PC. the market is expected to grow at 30.87% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market segmentation

The global deep learning market is segmented on the basis of its component, end-user, application, and regional demand. On the basis of its component, the market is bifurcated into Software, Hardware, and Services. Based on its application, the market is bifurcated into Signal Recognition, Data Mining, Image Recognition, and Others. On the basis of its End-User, the market is segmented into Security, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Healthcare, among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global deep learning market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Mellanox Technologies (USA), Adapteva, Inc. (USA), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (USA), NVIDIA Corporation (USA), Baidu Inc (China), IBM Corporation (USA), Amazon Inc. (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology (USA), Sensory Inc. (USA), Xilinx Inc. (USA), Google LLC (USA), among others are some of the major players in the global deep learning market.

